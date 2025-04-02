Wellington Management Group LLP Has $363.90 Million Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,080,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.52% of Morningstar worth $363,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,829,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 117,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,453,000 after acquiring an additional 90,466 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,694,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $301.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $312.20 and its 200 day moving average is $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.64 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.81 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,635 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.44, for a total value of $1,182,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,142,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,838,335.36. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 59,544 shares of company stock valued at $18,770,097 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MORN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MORN

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.