Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,201,366 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,256,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201,366 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.99% of Builders FirstSource worth $322,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $2,099,877,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $199,890,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15,533.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 649,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,891,000 after acquiring an additional 645,746 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,776,000 after acquiring an additional 623,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $125.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.76. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.