Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,324,224 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,529,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,324,224 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.67% of Arch Capital Group worth $233,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 302,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 92,102 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 73,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 36,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $96.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $87.42 and a 12 month high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

