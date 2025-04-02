Wells Fargo & Company Cuts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $62.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 8.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.46.

Get eBay alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on eBay

eBay Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at eBay

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.46. 2,192,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,851,607. eBay has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $71.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.02.

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $350,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,825,430.24. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $67,072.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,644.40. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,665. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in eBay by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in eBay by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.