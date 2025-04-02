WESCAP Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 8.7% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $35,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,521 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,384,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,674,000 after buying an additional 1,048,921 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,348,000 after buying an additional 839,150 shares in the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,280,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,931,000.

RSP stock opened at $173.41 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

