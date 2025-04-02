WESCAP Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 5,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $110.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $797.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $139.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.22.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

