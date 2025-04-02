WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 1.3% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $259.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.18 and a 200-day moving average of $268.84. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $289.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.9396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

