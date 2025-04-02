WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.3% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS GSEW opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $68.51 and a one year high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day moving average is $78.80.

About Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.