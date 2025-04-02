WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 110,210 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,210 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 41,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,765,000. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 268,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 43,449 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.