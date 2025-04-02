WESCAP Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.9% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,542,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,349,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 834,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,355,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $90.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.37 and a 200 day moving average of $93.01. The company has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.9319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

