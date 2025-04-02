Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBND opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $20.98.

About Western Asset Total Return ETF

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

