Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ WBND opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $20.98.
About Western Asset Total Return ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Total Return ETF
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Boeing Stock Upgraded After Beating Lockheed for Jet Deal
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- 2 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock and 1 Significant Risk
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Salesforce: The Most Resilient Software Stock for Downturns
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.