What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for CINF Q4 Earnings?

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cincinnati Financial in a report released on Thursday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s FY2027 earnings at $8.57 EPS.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%.

Several other research firms have also commented on CINF. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $147.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $109.93 and a one year high of $161.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.