Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) vs. i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) Financial Comparison

i-80 Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for i-80 Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i-80 Gold 0 2 0 1 2.67 Wheaton Precious Metals 0 0 9 1 3.10

i-80 Gold presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 516.96%. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus price target of $72.44, suggesting a potential downside of 5.78%. Given i-80 Gold’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe i-80 Gold is more favorable than Wheaton Precious Metals.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

i-80 Gold has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

61.3% of i-80 Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares i-80 Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i-80 Gold -231.43% -21.18% -12.67% Wheaton Precious Metals 50.05% 8.85% 8.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares i-80 Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i-80 Gold $52.94 million 4.74 -$65.20 million ($0.36) -1.58 Wheaton Precious Metals $1.28 billion 27.15 $537.64 million $1.16 66.29

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than i-80 Gold. i-80 Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats i-80 Gold on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

