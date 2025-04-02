William Warren Holmes Buys 5,000 Shares of Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR) Stock

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) Director William Warren Holmes bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00.

William Warren Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 21st, William Warren Holmes purchased 5,000 shares of Foraco International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,350.00.

On Monday, March 17th, William Warren Holmes bought 5,000 shares of Foraco International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.96 per share, with a total value of C$9,800.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, William Warren Holmes purchased 5,000 shares of Foraco International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.02 per share, with a total value of C$10,090.00.

Foraco International Stock Performance

Shares of FAR opened at C$2.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.21. The firm has a market cap of C$145.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.25. Foraco International SA has a 12-month low of C$1.83 and a 12-month high of C$3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins set a C$4.25 target price on Foraco International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Foraco International Company Profile

Foraco International SA is the business of providing mineral and water drilling services and hydraulic drilling. It specializes in drilling in harsh environments and isolated locations including desert, and mountainous regions. The principal sources of revenue consist of drilling contracts for companies involved in mining and water exploration.

