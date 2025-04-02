Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 2.4% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,891,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,280,000 after buying an additional 218,833 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $1,406,452,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,437,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,711,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,328,000 after purchasing an additional 164,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,782,000 after purchasing an additional 90,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI stock opened at $221.98 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The stock has a market cap of $124.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.51 and its 200 day moving average is $208.84.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.32.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

