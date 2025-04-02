X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.32. Approximately 85,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 80,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Get X-trackers International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.