Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Shares Up 17.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Free Report) shot up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$685,178.00, a P/E ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.86.

About Xander Resources

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, lithium, and nickel properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville; Blue Ribbon; and Timmins Nickel projects.

