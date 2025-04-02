XP Power (LON:XPP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 758 ($9.80) and last traded at GBX 768 ($9.93), with a volume of 179175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 820 ($10.60).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on XP Power from GBX 1,325 ($17.13) to GBX 990 ($12.80) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Get XP Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPP

XP Power Stock Performance

XP Power Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £184.11 million, a PE ratio of -12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,060.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,210.13.

(Get Free Report)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.