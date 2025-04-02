XP Power (LON:XPP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 758 ($9.80) and last traded at GBX 768 ($9.93), with a volume of 179175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 820 ($10.60).
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on XP Power from GBX 1,325 ($17.13) to GBX 990 ($12.80) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th.
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.
