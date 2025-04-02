Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading 5.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $8.10. 2,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 123,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Youdao alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Youdao

Youdao Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.15 and a beta of 0.36.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Youdao had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $183.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Youdao

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Youdao by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Youdao by 754.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Youdao during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Youdao by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in Youdao in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.