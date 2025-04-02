YouGov (LON:YOU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 17.10 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. YouGov had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%.

YouGov Price Performance

YouGov stock traded up GBX 18.50 ($0.24) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 302 ($3.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,913. The firm has a market capitalization of £353.38 million, a PE ratio of -153.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. YouGov has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275 ($3.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,025 ($13.25). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 347.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 402.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Get YouGov alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.83) price objective on shares of YouGov in a report on Monday.

YouGov Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YouGov is an international research and data analytics group.

Our mission is to supply a continuous stream of accurate data into what the world thinks, so that organisations can better serve the communities that sustain them.

Our 22 million registered members provide us with a highly engaged proprietary panel that delivers thousands of data points on consumer opinions, attitudes and behaviour on a daily basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.