Zacks Research Expects Weaker Earnings for Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

HOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $25.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 4.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Harley-Davidson news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at $611,487.80. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

