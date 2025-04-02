Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for KeyCorp Earnings

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.42.

NYSE:KEY opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of -52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 34.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in KeyCorp by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 67,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 161,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 364.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 58,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 45,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -273.33%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

