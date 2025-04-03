1,000 Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Acquired by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,425,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,463,000 after purchasing an additional 610,234 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Carvana by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,987,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,827,000 after buying an additional 57,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,592,000 after acquiring an additional 75,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,893,000 after acquiring an additional 107,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 43,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.27, for a total value of $9,089,223.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,925,665.06. This represents a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $367,848.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,240 shares in the company, valued at $41,387,059.20. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,810 shares of company stock valued at $61,698,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Price Performance

Carvana stock opened at $226.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.11. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $67.61 and a 12 month high of $292.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 143.99 and a beta of 3.56.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $277.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

