10,156 Shares in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Bought by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Innoviva by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innoviva during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Innoviva by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INVA stock opened at $18.07 on Thursday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $91.81 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Innoviva news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 1,196,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $20,966,989.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,658,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,140,511.60. This trade represents a 17.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INVA shares. StockNews.com cut Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

