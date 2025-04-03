1,071 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Acquired by Martin Worley Group

Martin Worley Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

VV opened at $259.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $226.62 and a 52 week high of $282.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.18. The company has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.8888 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.86.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

