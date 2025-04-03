10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 3155267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXG shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partners cut shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXG

10x Genomics Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.93.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 5,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $56,368.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,735,865.74. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $50,623.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,036.68. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 355.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 277,355 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in 10x Genomics by 285.6% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 27,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,009,000 after purchasing an additional 42,777 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 49,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.