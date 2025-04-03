11,320 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Grant Private Wealth Management Inc

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000. Lam Research accounts for about 0.9% of Grant Private Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 926.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 61,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 55,234 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2,039.5% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 825.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 82,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 73,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $73.78 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average is $77.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Susquehanna raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.59.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

