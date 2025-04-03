14,606 Shares in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Acquired by Rpo LLC

Rpo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,606 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Pilgrim Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $77,473,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Transocean by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,257,437 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $72,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542,271 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,393,873 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,880 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,156,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,594,121 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $83,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 313,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,327.20. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transocean Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $3.16 on Thursday. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.72.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Transocean from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Transocean from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.03.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RIG

About Transocean

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.