14,693 Shares in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Acquired by Rpo LLC

Rpo LLC acquired a new stake in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLRN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the third quarter valued at $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Acelyrin during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 46,802 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acelyrin Stock Performance

SLRN stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Acelyrin, Inc. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Acelyrin ( NASDAQ:SLRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Acelyrin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Acelyrin from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Insider Activity

In other Acelyrin news, CEO Mina Kim sold 17,986 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $49,281.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 671,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,603.22. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin Company Profile

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

