15,601 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Acquired by Disciplined Investors L.L.C.

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 340.4% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 64,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 49,802 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 144,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,669 shares during the period. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,283,000 after buying an additional 24,768 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

