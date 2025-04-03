1,572 Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,193,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,567,000 after buying an additional 116,135 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 867,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,565,000 after purchasing an additional 30,975 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 342,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 34,375 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,018,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,512,000 after purchasing an additional 381,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,528.68. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

