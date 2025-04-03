18,068 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Purchased by Martin Worley Group

Martin Worley Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,720,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390,455 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,270,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,595 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,950 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,898,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,070,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,098 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $23.15 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

