1,864 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Acquired by RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $136.08 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $124.37 and a one year high of $144.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.27 and its 200 day moving average is $137.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.80.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.8184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.