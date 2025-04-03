2,213 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Bought by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 36,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Black Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Black Point Wealth Management now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $94.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.73 and a 200 day moving average of $101.01. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.08 and a 52 week high of $107.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.1366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

