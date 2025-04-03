23,940 Shares in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.32% of MainStreet Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 4,811.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $16.87 on Thursday. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $130.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.55.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.33). MainStreet Bancshares had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.84%.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.