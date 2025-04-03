2,482 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Martin Worley Group

Martin Worley Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,202,879,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $518.91 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $539.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.77.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.8121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

