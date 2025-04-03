2,614 Shares in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp purchased a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $77.59 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 72,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $5,787,296.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,160,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,868,356. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $401,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,507. This represents a 79.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,214 shares of company stock worth $6,293,903 in the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

