32,192 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 878.7% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,600,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,691 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,654,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,069.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 485,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after purchasing an additional 473,495 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 907,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,820,000 after buying an additional 452,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 535.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 527,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,643,000 after buying an additional 444,805 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

