3,520 Shares in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Bought by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of CORT opened at $83.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $117.33. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average of $55.87.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $76.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $149,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $25,504.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,765.22. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,124 shares of company stock worth $15,074,318. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

