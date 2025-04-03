549 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Pacific Wealth Management

Pacific Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.2% of Pacific Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $518.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $539.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.90 and a one year high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.8121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

