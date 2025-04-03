6,037 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2025

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTECFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 159,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

FTEC stock opened at $163.98 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $142.12 and a 1-year high of $193.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.23.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

(Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.