6,037 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 159,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

FTEC stock opened at $163.98 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $142.12 and a 1-year high of $193.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.23.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

