83,316 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Martin Worley Group

Martin Worley Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.3% of Martin Worley Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,596.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,718,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,113,000 after buying an additional 15,483,542 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,180,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $106,724,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,311.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,137,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,133,000 after buying an additional 2,088,993 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

