Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives C$25.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.25.

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Canada cut shares of Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Aecon Group stock opened at C$17.46 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$13.03 and a 52 week high of C$29.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -74.76%.

In other Aecon Group news, Director Stuart Lee bought 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.35 per share, with a total value of C$104,595.00. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

