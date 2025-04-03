Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Aegon Stock Up 1.1 %

Aegon stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.03. Aegon has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $6.96.

Institutional Trading of Aegon

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth $601,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Aegon by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 37,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Aegon by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 415,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aegon by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 68,310 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 95,718 shares in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

