Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,928.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,224,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,821,509 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,801,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 401,061 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,132,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,079,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,985,000 after buying an additional 95,191 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,072,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,647,000 after buying an additional 195,327 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $52.57 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

