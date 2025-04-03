Alfred Moufarrige Acquires 7,500 Shares of Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) Stock

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV – Get Free Report) insider Alfred Moufarrige purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.35 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,125.00 ($25,078.13).
Alfred Moufarrige also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 14th, Alfred Moufarrige bought 22,600 shares of Servcorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.30 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$119,734.80 ($74,834.25).
Servcorp Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $523.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.73.
Servcorp Increases Dividend
About Servcorp
Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices, coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. It offers office space solutions; and virtual office services, including office business address, secretary and receptionist, mail forwarding, and telephone answering services.
