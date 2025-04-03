Algorand (ALGO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $121.55 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and $121.55 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00021746 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,537,474,384 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

