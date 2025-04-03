Allen Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Allen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 202.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632,651 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 16.0% of Allen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Allen Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $22,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $25.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.1057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This is an increase from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

