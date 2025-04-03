Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $100.57 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,901 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.23% of Howmet Aerospace worth $100,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $133.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.67. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

