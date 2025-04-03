Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $105.49 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 260.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,457,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $105,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $914,090,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 281.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,433,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,912,000 after buying an additional 2,532,519 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 84.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,945,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,778,000 after buying an additional 1,348,474 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $74,168,000. Finally, M.D. Sass LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $61,076,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.68.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $72.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.17. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $89.26.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

